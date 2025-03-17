Marian 'Cindy' Pritzker, family matriarch, Chicago philanthropist, dies at 101

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pritzker family matriarch Marian "Cindy" Pritzker died on Saturday at the age of 101.

She was the wife of Hyatt Hotels founder Jay Pritzker and mother to their five children.

The Kenwood native was also the aunt of Governor JB Pritzker and took him at the age of 12 after his parents died.

Cindy Pritzker was a philanthropist who championed the city's public libraries and architecture.

She led the effort to build the Harold Washington library and was there for its dedication.

Cindy's Rooftop on Michigan Avenue is also named for her.

"I would not be who I am today without her love, laughter, and kindness," the governor said. "Cindy shaped the city of Chicago just as much as it shaped her. She will live on in the many institutions she strengthened, the causes she championed, and the more vibrant Chicago she helped build."

