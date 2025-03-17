24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Marian 'Cindy' Pritzker, family matriarch, Chicago philanthropist, dies at 101

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, March 17, 2025 8:08PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pritzker family matriarch Marian "Cindy" Pritzker died on Saturday at the age of 101.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

She was the wife of Hyatt Hotels founder Jay Pritzker and mother to their five children.

The Kenwood native was also the aunt of Governor JB Pritzker and took him at the age of 12 after his parents died.

Cindy Pritzker was a philanthropist who championed the city's public libraries and architecture.

She led the effort to build the Harold Washington library and was there for its dedication.

Cindy's Rooftop on Michigan Avenue is also named for her.

"I would not be who I am today without her love, laughter, and kindness," the governor said. "Cindy shaped the city of Chicago just as much as it shaped her. She will live on in the many institutions she strengthened, the causes she championed, and the more vibrant Chicago she helped build."

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW