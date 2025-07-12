Marine veteran opens coffee shop to give back to Back of the Yards community

Marine Corps veteran Ignacio Gonzalez opened Dreamcatcher Café in Back of the Yards, Chicago to give back to his community.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Marine Corps veteran from the South Side of Chicago is making Chicago Proud - using coffee to build community.

Ignacio Gonzalez is the founder of Dreamcatcher Café, which opened in June in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, located at 1824 West 47th Street.

The coffee shop is more than just a place to grab a drink. Each cup is reinvested back into the community to provide housing, access to healthy foods, activities and workshops that help people seeking self-knowledge, mindful movement, and personal growth.

Community Yoga is offered Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Space is first come, first served.

On July 19, there will be a Domino Tournament at 2 p.m. Tickets are $50 and include food.

Gonzalez visited ABC7 Chicago to share his vision for the future of Dreamcatcher Café.