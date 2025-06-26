Marvel's new preschool series 'Iron Man and his Awesome Friends' introduces young fans to new heroes

Featuring a theme song by blink-182's Mark Hoppus, this new series brings Marvel's biggest adventures to little fans

LOS ANGELES -- Parents, get your little heroes suited up for a new animated series! "Marvel's Iron Man and his Awesome Friends" is zooming onto screens with super suits, big adventures and a seriously catchy theme song.

This series brings Iron Man and his crew to preschoolers, blending action-packed fun with friendship and brainpower.

The show's theme song, "Totally Awesome," is written and performed by Grammy-nominated Mark Hoppus, bassist and vocalist of pop-punk legends blink-182. A sneak peek just dropped, which you can check out on the video player above. The full track hits all streaming platforms June 27.

Your little ones have something to enjoy while they wait for the full story to drop. Starting July 14, a series of shorts titled "Meet Iron Man and his Awesome Friends" will debut on Disney Jr. All 10 shorts will be available on Disney+ July 15.

The series follows genius best friends Tony Stark, Riri Williams and Amadeus Cho as they use their high-tech Iron Suits to fly, flex super strength and keep their city safe. These bite-sized adventures introduce young fans to Iron Man's pals, plus new faces like Captain America (Sam Wilson), Black Panther (T'Challa) and Iron Spider (Aña Corazon), who team up to take down villains.

The cast features Mason Blomberg as Tony Stark (Iron Man), Kapri Ladd as Riri Williams (Ironheart), Aidyn Ahn as Amadeus Cho (Iron Hulk), Tony Hale as Ultron, Vanessa Bayer as Swarm and Talon Warburton as Absorbing Man.

"Iron Man and his Awesome Friends" blasts off Monday, Aug. 11, on Disney Jr.

The first 10 episodes hit Disney+ and Disney Jr. on Demand Aug. 12, with more adventures rolling out worldwide through 2026.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+, Disney Jr. and this ABC station.