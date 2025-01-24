Maternal Health Awareness Day: Heart disease is leading cause of maternal death in U.S.

On Maternal Health Awareness Day, the American Heart Association Chicago explained how heart disease is a leading cause of maternal death in the U.S.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thursday is Maternal Health Awareness Day.

Some people might not know that heart disease is the leading cause of maternal death in the United States. ABC7 spoke with someone who has personal experience with the issue.

Brittany Walsh is the Executive Director of the American Heart Association Chicago. She caught a life-threatening pregnancy-related condition early and acted quickly. Now, her son is a healthy and happy 20-month-old.

The American Heart Association is working to save the lives of many more moms.

Walsh joined ABC7 in studio Thursday to talk more about maternal health awareness and risk factors for new and expectant mothers when it comes to heart disease.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.