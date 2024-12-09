2 fatally shot in Matteson, police say

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- A shooting Sunday afternoon in the south suburbs left two male victims dead.

The shooing happened around 2 p.m. in the 4300 block of Oakwood Lane in Matteson, police said.

One male victim was found at the scene and was taken to a local hospital by first responders, officials said. He was later pronounced dead.

Another male victim was driven to another local hospital, where he was also pronounced dead.

One victim has been identified as 20-year-old Antoine Brown of East Chicago, Indiana, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner. The other victim's age and identity was not yet known.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were also not known.

Matteson police continue to investigate.