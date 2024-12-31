Matthew Gaudreau's widow announces birth of son, months after brothers' tragic deaths

The widow of Matthew Gaudreau announced the birth of their son on Sunday, months after the her husband and his NHL star brother's tragic death.

PHILADELPHIA -- Matthew Gaudreau's widow announced the birth of their son on Sunday, four months after her husband and his NHL star brother's tragic deaths.

Madeline Gaudreau posted a photo on Instagram on Sunday saying, "Mommy & Daddy's world."

The Instagram post shows Madeline holding her newborn's tiny hand, as he lies peacefully on a blanket.

She said her newborn son is named Tripp Matthew.

@mogaudreau/Instagram via CNN Wire

Tripp's father, former pro hockey player Matthew Gaudreau, and his uncle, Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau, died in August.

The brothers were home in Oldmans Township, New Jersey for their sister's wedding and were riding bikes when they were struck by a driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

Johnny Gaudreau, 31, left behind his wife, Meredith, and two children. Matthew Gaudreau, 29, was survived by his pregnant wife, Madeline.

At the brothers' funerals, Meredith also announced she was expecting their third child, calling the pregnancy a "total surprise."

Meredith commented, "I love you Baby Tripp!" on Madeline's photo announcement, while Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's sister, Katie, wrote, "Yay!!!!!!!!!!!! Aunt Katie loves you, mommy, and daddy SOOOO much."

"He was born to be a dad," Madeline Gaudreau said at the brothers' funeral in September. "The moment we found out about our son Tripp, it consumed his every day. He was downloading apps, ordering books, finding the best diaper brand, making sure I had the best vitamins and asking for tips from John. I will never forget the tears he had in his eyes when he first heard Tripp's heartbeat."

"I know Matt will surround his son for the rest of his life," she said through tears.

Madeline and Meredith Gaudreau pledged to take care of each other and their children.

"Please continue to take care of John like you always have," Meredith Gaudreau said in a message to Matthew at the service. "I got Madeline and Tripp."

Madeline Gaudreau also made a point to urge people to not drink and drive.

"Please do not put another family through this torture," she said.

The man suspected of crashing into the brothers, Sean Higgins, was arrested in August.

Higgins, who told police he had about five or six beers before the crash, failed a field sobriety test, according to the probable cause affidavit. He told authorities that his drinking "contributed to his impatience and reckless driving," the probable cause affidavit said.

Higgins was indicted by a grand jury this month on charges including two counts of second-degree reckless vehicular homicide. His arraignment is set for Jan. 7.