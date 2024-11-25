Why you may be shelling out more money on eggs: Bird flu spikes dwindle supply

Americans preparing to stock their fridges to cook holiday recipes may be met with short supply or sticker shock when it comes to one staple ingredient -- eggs.

Cases of avian influenza -- commonly referred to as bird flu -- have continued to impact egg laying flocks in the U.S., with outbreaks in 48 states since 2022 resulting in decreased production by nearly 3% in October since the same time last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The new outlook report from the USDA on Friday showed that table egg production projections are down and price projections are going up in 2024 and 2025 as a result of "losses due to avian influenza" and "a slow-growing" remaining flock.

"During October, confirmations of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) resulted in the loss of 2.8 million egg layers in Utah, Washington, and Oregon," the agency reported.

Those flock losses resulted in a massive production dip, with the USDA adjusting projections for table eggs from 5 million dozen down to just under 2 million dozen.

Overall, on the year, table egg production decreased by 1% since 2023, and projections have been adjusted down for the first half of 2025 as well.

As a result, prices are increasing for consumers with the average price for a dozen eggs at $3.37 last month, which is up 30% from a year ago when that would have cost just $2.07 in October 2023, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Department of Agriculture expects the increase in bird flu cases, which typically rises in the fall during migrations of wild birds, will continue to dent egg supply and keep prices high going into next year.

While grocery prices are up just 1% overall, the spike in egg prices are up more than any other food over the past year.