Mayor Karen Bass fires LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley 'effective immediately'

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Friday afternoon said she met with and removed LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley "effective immediately."

"Acting in the best interests of Los Angeles' public safety, and for the operations of the Los Angeles Fire Department, I have removed Kristin Crowley as Fire Chief," Bass said in a statement. "We know that 1,000 firefighters that could have been on duty on the morning the fires broke out were instead sent home on Chief Crowley's watch. Furthermore, a necessary step to an investigation was the President of the Fire Commission telling Chief Crowley to do an after action report on the fires. The Chief refused. These require her removal. The heroism of our firefighters - during the Palisades fire and every single day - is without question. Bringing new leadership to the Fire Department is what our city needs."

Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley (left) and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (right). (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File/ Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Bass said she would discuss the matter at a morning press conference.

Meanwhile, Bass announced she has appointed former Chief Deputy Ronnie Villanueva, a 41-year LAFD veteran, as interim fire chief.

