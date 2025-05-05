Meal Prep Mama offers practical tips for busy families

What started as a side gig, turned into a growing business for Kristin McDonough.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suburban mother offered some practical meal prep tips for busy families.

Kristin McDonough said she would get together with other moms to meal prep for the week. One of the moms asked if Kristin could just do it for them. One thing led to another, and now It had grown into a small business.

She specializes in healthy, gluten-free and organic meals. She delivers meals to Hinsdale and other southwest suburban towns.

Here are some practical tips she offers for busy families:

-Double up on ingredients to pack for left overs for school or work lunches.

-Focus on single sheet pan recipes to save time on clean up.

-Take time to prepare healthy snacks at the start of the week.

To learn more about the Meal Prep Mama business, click here.

