Medical experts warn against Vitamin A as a substitute for MMR vaccination

HOUSTON, Texas -- Medical experts are weighing in on a new concern linked to the measles outbreak that originated in West Texas. Almost everyone getting sick has two things in common: They're children, and they are unvaccinated. However, instead of the shots, doctors said that some parents trying to protect their kids are giving them Vitamin A.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other vaccine skeptics have promoted Vitamin A. They claim it can dramatically reduce measles deaths. Medical experts said Vitamin A does not prevent measles and does not directly fight the virus when used as a treatment. ABC News confirms unvaccinated children are now winding up in the hospital in Lubbock showing signs of Vitamin A toxicity.

SEE ALSO: Texas measles outbreak grows to 422 cases, spreading to state's central region

"Giving Vitamin A to children who are not deficient is, in no way, going to protect them from the measles. I would also like to point out that Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin. You can overdose on Vitamin A, and we are beginning to see cases of children with Vitamin A toxicity and liver damage. Please do not give your children Vitamin A in the misguided attempt to prevent the measles. It will not work, and it will harm your children," Dr. Linda Yancey with Memorial Hermann Health said.

SEE ALSO: Measles cases reach nearly 300 total in Texas and New Mexico. Here's what you should know

Dr. Yancey also said measles is a winter-time virus. There's hope that the change in seasons will slow the spread, but there's also fresh concern among medical professionals on the heels of funding cuts and firings within federal health organizations.