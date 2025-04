Medical helicopter crashes in Illinois, officials say all crew members rescued

HARTFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- A medical helicopter crashed overnight in downstate Illinois.

The crash happened as the chopper was taking off from Hartford, Illinois, which is in suburban Saint Louis.

Officials said the pilot and two crew members were rescued from the crash before it caught fire.

All three members were taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

It is unknown what caused the crash.