Meet the celebrity cast of 'Dancing with the Stars' season 33

The celebrity cast competing for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on "Dancing with the Stars" season 33 has been revealed.

"Good Morning America" exclusively announced the full list of celebrities hitting the ballroom this season and their pro partners Wednesday.

The celebrities busting a move this season include "Real Housewives" star Phaedra Parks, "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum Tori Spelling, notorious scam artist Anna Delvey and more.

Also in the cast are former "Bachelor" Joey Graziadei; actors Eric Roberts, Reginald VelJohnson and Chandler Kinney; athletes Danny Amendola and Dwight Howard; Olympians Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik; model Brooks Nader; and "Bachelorette" Jenn Tran.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are returning as co-hosts alongside judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough when the new season premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 17 on ABC.

Check out the full list of celebrities competing on "DWTS" season 33 and see which pro they will be dancing with below.

Phaedra Parks

Phaedra Parks is a lawyer and businesswoman who starred on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" for seven seasons between 2010 and 2017. After a meme-filled turn on "The Traitors" earlier this year, the Georgia native announced her return to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" for the forthcoming 16th season in July.

Pro Partner: Val Chmerkovskiy

Danny Amendola

Danny Amendola is a former NFL player who won two Super Bowls in his career as a wide receiver for the New England Patriots. After 13 seasons in the NFL, Amendola retired in 2022. Since his retirement, Amendola competed on the reality series "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" and served as a coach for the Las Vegas Raiders for one season.

Pro Partner: Witney Carson

Joey Graziadei

Joey Graziadei, a tennis coach, first joined Bachelor Nation as the runner-up of Charity Lawson's season of "The Bachelorette." He then led season 28 of "The Bachelor," which ended with him engaged to Kelsey Anderson.

Pro Partner: Jenna Johnson

Ilona Maher

Ilona Maher is a professional rugby player who helped the U.S. women's rugby team to a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Maher is the digital cover star for the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and has used her platform to advocate for body positivity and bring attention to women's sports.

Pro Partner: Alan Bersten

Chandler Kinney

Actress Chandler Kinney has played Willa in the Disney Channel Original Movie franchise "Zombies" franchise since 2020's "Zombies 2." Kinney also starred as Tabitha "Tabby" Haworthe on "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" and "Pretty Little Liars: Summer School," continuations of the popular "Pretty Little Liars" franchise.

Pro Partner: Brandon Armstrong

Anna Delvey

Anna "Delvey" Sorokin is known as the notorious so-called "fake heiress" whose financial crimes and lavish lifestyle inspired the Emmy-nominated Netflix show "Inventing Anna" and was detailed in the book "My Friend Anna: The True Story of a Fake Heiress." In 2019, Delvey was convicted on eight counts, including grand larceny and theft of services. She was sentenced to 12 years in prison, fined $24,000, and ordered to pay nearly $200,000 in restitution. She was released on good behavior in February 2021.

Pro Partner: Ezra Sosa

Eric Roberts

Eric Roberts is an actor best known for "King of the Gypsies" (1978), "Star 80" (1983) and "Runaway Train" (1985), all of which earned him Golden Globe nominations and the latter earning him an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor. He is the older brother of Academy Award-winning actress Julia Roberts and the father of actress Emma Roberts.

Pro Partner: Britt Stewart

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader is a model who has appeared in the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue numerous times since winning the Swim Search open casting call in 2019. In 2023, she was featured in a "Baywatch"-inspired photo shoot on the cover of the magazine, alongside fellow cover models Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Martha Stewart.

Pro Partner: Gleb Savchencko

Reginald VelJohnson

Reginald VelJohnson is one of TV's most beloved dads, having played Carl Winslow on "Family Matters" for nine seasons between 1989 and 1997. He is known for playing police officer characters, famously playing Al Powell in "Die Hard" (1988) and "Die Hard 2" (1990).

Pro Partner: Emma Slater

Tori Spelling

Actress Tori Spelling is best known for playing Donna Martin on "Beverly Hills, 90210" for all 10 seasons of the teen drama, which aired from 1990 to 2000. Spelling, who has appeared in the films "Troop Beverly Hills" (1989), "Scream 2" (1997)" and "Scary Movie 2" (2001) as well as the final "Sharknado" TV movie (2018), is also a New York Times bestselling author for her 2009 memoir "Stori Telling."

Pro Partner: Pasha Pashkov

Jenn Tran

Jenn Tran is fresh off "The Bachelorette" and is trading roses for sequins. Having first joined Bachelor Nation on Joey Graziadei's season of "The Bachelor," she was named the lead of "The Bachelorette" season 21 and became the first Asian American lead in the franchise. Tran's journey came to a dramatic end in a heartbreaking finale where she proposed to contestant Devin Strader, only for it to be revealed in the "After the Final Rose" special they had split.

Pro Partner: Sasha Farber

Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard is a professional basketball player who has played 18 seasons in the NBA, including eight with the Orlando Magic. Howard won an NBA championship in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers. Howard has played professional basketball in Taiwan since 2022, following his departure from the Lakers.

Pro Partner: Daniella Karagach

Stephen Nedoroscik

Stephen Nedoroscik, who was previously announced on "GMA" as a contestant last month, rose to national prominence at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he notched two bronze medals as a pommel horse specialist on the U.S. men's gymnastics team. According to USA Gymnastics, Nedoroscik has won four U.S. pommel horse titles, tying the record for most pommel horse championships in U.S. history.

Pro Partner: Rylee Arnold

"Dancing with the Stars" season 33 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with episodes streaming on Hulu the next day.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station, Hulu and "Good Morning America."