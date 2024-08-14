WATCH LIVE

Meet local artist Tristian 'TrisRex' Johnson, who creates full-size, movie-quality aliens

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, August 14, 2024 2:06AM
On Tuesday night, Tristian Johnson shared his creations with ABC7.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Alien: Romulus" hits theaters this Friday.

It is the latest installment in a series of Alien films that have been terrifying movie viewers since 1979. And for one local artist, the movies also inspire.

Tristian "TrisRex" Johnson has put his talents to work, creating full-size, movie-quality aliens or "xeno-morphs," as they are called.

On Tuesday night, Johnson shared his creations with ABC7.

Johnson told ABC7 about how he got into creating xeno-morphs. He also talked about his process and what goes into making them.

Johnson also talked about what it is about Alien movies that inspire him. He is even working on making his own film!

