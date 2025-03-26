Winning Mega Millions lottery ticket for $349M jackpot sold in DeKalb County

A Mega Millions winning numbers lottery ticket for a #349 jackpot was sold at Casey's General Store in Cortland in DeKalb County.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $349 million was sold in DeKalb, Illinois.

The winning ticket was for Tuesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers were 1, 5, 17, 39 and 62, plus the gold Mega Ball 8.

The jackpot, which had been growing since January 17, was worth $349 million, with a cash option of $161.4 million.

The ticket was sold at Casey's General Store in Cortland.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Five states, Utah, Nevada, Hawaii, Alaska and Alabama do not have a lottery. A mixture of reasons have kept the games away, including objections from conservatives or concerns about how a lottery would impact low-income families.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Starting April 5, tickets will change from $2 to $5. Lottery officials say the will create bigger jackpots.