'Memes and Nightmares' creatives on Hulu documentary at the intersection of NBA and social media

LOS ANGELES -- In Andscape's latest documentary feature, "Memes and Nightmares," "King of NBA Twitter" Josiah Johnson and comedian Jamel Johnson embark on a mission to unpack the mystery behind the disappearance of the infamous JR Squints basketball meme after it's wiped from the face of the internet. Backed by executive producers LeBron James and Maverick Carter, the comedic mockumentary-style film unravels the transience of online ecosystems with a lot of laughs and a distinct, earnest sense of meme culture.

At the heart of this film is the undeniable connection between meme culture, Black culture, and basketball; a sport that has created an entire way of life for fans and players alike. In this On The Red Carpet Storytellers Spotlight, Andscape Senior Entertainment Writer Kelley Carter sits down with Josiah, Jamel and director Charles Todd for a special conversation on how meme culture shapes the way we experience basketball.

For Josiah, his journey as a storyteller began as a kid in Los Angeles, wide-eyed and watching Debbie Allen on the set of the '80s sitcom, "A Different World."

"To see her as a showrunner, just commanding that space, Debbie Allen definitely inspired me to be a storyteller," he said.

For Jamel, he traces his storytelling roots to Potomac Senior High School.

"Somewhere between lunch and freshman football, I had to figure out how to get by on the day to day. I wasn't good," he joked. "I wasn't starting [ there was ] a lot of time to talk."

For director Charles Todd, storytelling is all about ease.

"It's the easiest way for me to communicate," he said. "You know, I do look at filmmaking and storytelling as a language to connect with others. And this is the avenue that allows me to do that."

Josiah and Jamel's friendship, much like their creative chemistry, is rooted in years of shared humor, late-night basketball debates and an unshakable love for the game. Their dynamic, which has fueled countless viral moments online, is at the core of "Memes and Nightmares." The film captures the humor and authenticity of NBA Twitter unfiltered, insightful and relentlessly funny.

"Twitter's kind of always been my first love," Josiah admitted. "It's my creative space, my outlet to speak freely without having to deal with execs and notes and all that type of stuff that comes with working in the entertainment industry."

Jamel, whose comedic presence in the film was originally meant to be a one-day cameo, recalled how his role quickly expanded.

"I showed up to do one day, I was supposed to be in one scene. And then it turned into two weeks. Me in Lancaster in a van. Van about to blow up," he joked.

Todd, who knew they needed a specific type of comedic energy to bring the project to life, saw the magic unfolding in real time.

"We needed someone that had some wild comedic energy," he said. " [ Jamel ] had the whole room cracking up the entire time."

While the laughs are aplenty, "Memes and Nightmares" is more than just a comedic look at memes. It's social commentary on basketball culture: a living, breathing ecosystem built by a community of people who love the game.

"You hear all this talk nowadays about NBA viewership declining," Josiah said. "I don't believe that to be true. I think it's just shifted from linear television to the digital streets. I think even for the casual fan to be able to take a look and a glimpse inside NBA Twitter and hopefully get the courage to jump in."

More than a documentary, "Memes and Nightmares" is a love letter to NBA Twitter, an exploration of internet culture, and a testament to the fact that what happens online isn't always fleeting-it can build careers, shape conversations and redefine culture.

Andscape's "Memes and Nightmares" is now streaming on Hulu.

Sabrina Clarke and Eric Corrales contributed to this report.

