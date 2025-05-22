Memorial Day weekend travelers set to pack Chicago roads, O'Hare and Midway airports

Memorial Day weekend travelers in Chicago are ready to pack O'Hare and Midway airports, and hitting the road.

Memorial Day weekend travelers in Chicago are ready to pack O'Hare and Midway airports, and hitting the road.

Memorial Day weekend travelers in Chicago are ready to pack O'Hare and Midway airports, and hitting the road.

Memorial Day weekend travelers in Chicago are ready to pack O'Hare and Midway airports, and hitting the road.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Memorial Day travel rush is expected to start Thursday.

Record-breaking travel is expected this weekend and this is also the first holiday travel period with the new Real ID requirement.

TSA expects to screen about 18 million passengers between Thursday and next Wednesday over the Memorial Day travel period.

Nationwide, AAA predicts 45.1 million Americans will go somewhere, topping the record - set back in 2005.

Locally, between O'Hare and Midway airports, the Chicago Department of Aviation is expecting more than 1.86 million travelers marking a 5% increase from last year's holiday period.

Thursday is expected to be the busiest day at O'Hare, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation, while Midway is expected to see its highest volume of travelers on Monday.

With the Kennedy Expressway construction, officials urge people to take public transit to O'Hare.

Of course, arrive early as TSA also deals with the new REAL ID requirements.

This will likely be one of the first major tests - for the real ID requirements, so definitely remember your REAL ID or passport to fly.

