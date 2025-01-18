Menendez brothers' resentencing hearing postponed 2 months

The Menendez brothers' resentencing hearing will now take place from March 20-21. It was postponed due to the LA fires.

LOS ANGELES -- The resentencing hearing for the Menendez brothers has been postponed nearly two months due to the wildfires impacting Los Angeles County, the county's lead prosecutor said Friday.

Erik and Lyle Menendez had been scheduled to appear in court in the resentencing case from Jan. 30-31 amid their bid for freedom after being sentenced to life in prison for the murders of their parents.

The hearing will now take place from March 20-21 "due to the impact of recent wildfires on the parties' extensive preparations for the hearings," LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman's office said in a statement.

Prosecutors and defense counsel met Friday with LA Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic to set a new date for the resentencing hearing, the office said.

The postponement comes as Los Angeles County is battling two devastating wildfires, the Palisades and Eaton fires, that have destroyed thousands of structures. At least 27 people are believed to have died in the fires, which both ignited on Jan. 7.

The fires temporarily impacted the operation of multiple courthouses in Los Angeles County, though all 36 courthouses in the county remain open, according to the LA Superior Court.

Hochman said earlier this month that he has with the Menendez brothers' relatives but is still reviewing the facts in the case and hasn't yet decided if he's in support of the brothers' bid for freedom.

Erik and Lyle Menendez were convicted in 1996 of the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, who they gunned down in the family's Beverly Hills home.

The defense claimed the brothers acted in self-defense after enduring years of sexual abuse by their father, but prosecutors alleged they killed for money.

Lyle and Erik Menendez, who were 21 and 18 at the time of the crime, respectively, were sentenced to two consecutive life prison terms without the possibility of parole.

