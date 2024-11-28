Men's Health Month: Former Army Green Beret shares importance of early prostate cancer screenings

November is Men's Health Awareness Month, and former Army Green Beret Jeff Bosley is sharing the importance of early prostate cancer screenings.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- November is men's health month, and there is an important remind that prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer in men, and it's easily detectable.

A recent Army Special Forces cancer survivor is advocating for men to get tested or suffer the consequences.

Former Army Green Beret Jeff Bosley says he has so much to be thankful for after he discovered he had prostate cancer in his mid-40s, which is extremely rare. He came to Northwestern Medicine for surgery and is now advocating for other men to break the stigma of getting tested.

"I loved watching movies, and I loved watching TV, and I loved watching Rambo, and I was like, 'I want to be Rambo when I grow up,'" Bosley said. "Not the most ideal idol, but it was my thing at first."

After 9/11, Bosley joined the U.S. Army, living out his dream of being an elite Special Forces fighter by becoming a Green Beret.

"To quote Captain America, I hate bullies," Bosley said. "We want to help protect the little guy, and fortunately Army Special Forces in an avenue for that."

Bosley conducted special operations in Iraq, but it wasn't until just this year that he was facing a new fight for his life after being diagnosed with prostate cancer at age 46.

"Unfortunately, my father has it, my uncles have it, and they caught it so they're dealing with it, so they're still with us," Bosley said. "And as a result, I knew to kind of heads up."

It's an extremely rare case. Only 1% of prostate cancers are found before the age of 50. Bosley came to Northwestern Medicine for specialized nerve preserving surgery. Thankfully, the cancer hadn't spread.

"Prostate cancer in general is not rare," Northwestern Medicine Urologist Dr. Hitan Patel said. "One in eight men in the United States will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, and actually one in five veterans."

Dr. Patel said a case like Bosley's is uncommon, but says prostate cancer rates for veterans are higher than the general population. Both he and Bosley say the stigma around getting tested is unwarranted.

"Only about 10% of prostate cancers can be felt on a digital rectal exam," Dr. Patel said. "90 plus percent are actually going to be diagnosed because that screening blood test was done or trended over time."

Bosley is now cancer free and on the road to recovery, but he says the earlier you catch prostate cancer, the fewer consequences there are down the road.

"A simple blood test versus potentially years to a lifetime of a certain body part of yours not functioning," Bosley said. "Suck it up. Get the blood work."

