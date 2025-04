Metra BNSF Line disrupted after pedestrian struck by train near Halsted Street

Metra BNSF trains are halted near Halsted after a pedestrian was struck Wednesday morning.

Metra BNSF trains are halted near Halsted after a pedestrian was struck Wednesday morning.

Metra BNSF trains are halted near Halsted after a pedestrian was struck Wednesday morning.

Metra BNSF trains are halted near Halsted after a pedestrian was struck Wednesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra BNSF trains are halted near Halsted Street after a pedestrian was struck Wednesday morning.

Metra said the pedestrian was struck by train #1200.

.

Metra said extensive delays are anticipated.

Further details were not immediately available.