Metra UP-W service disrupted after vehicle struck by train near Winfield Station

WINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Metra Union Pacific West Line trains were disrupted after a vehicle was struck by a train Thursday evening.

The incident occurred near the Winfield Station.

Trains were stopped in both directions, Metra officials said. The duration of the delay was unknown.

