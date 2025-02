Metra UP-W service disrupted after pedestrian struck by train near Winfield Station

WINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Metra Union Pacific West Line trains have been disrupted after a pedestrian was struck by a train.

The incident occurred near the Winfield Station.

Metra said both inbound and outbound trains are halted as a result of the incident and extensive delays are anticipated.

Metra said inbound trains will originate from College Avenue and outbound trains will not operate past College Avenue.