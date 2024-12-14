24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman injured after Metra train strikes van near Gladstone Park, spokesperson says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, December 14, 2024 3:16PM
Woman injured after Metra train strikes van on NW Side: spokesperson
An UP Northwest Metra train struck a van near Gladstone Park, Chicago on Saturday morning, injuring a woman a spokesperson said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was injured when a Metra train hit a van on Chicago's Northwest Side early Saturday morning, a Metra spokesperson said.

Metra said the crash happened near Bryn Mawr in Gladstone Park.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

A woman drove the van around the track barriers, and the train stuck her vehicle.

Video shows the heavily damaged vehicle sitting on the tracks.

The woman, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital.

Metra service on the Union Pacific Northwest line was experiencing delays earlier Saturday, but service has since returned to normal.

Editorial note: This story initially said a woman died in the crash, based on information from a Metra spokesperson.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW