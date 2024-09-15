Downtown street closures lifted; 400K expected to attend Mexican Independence Day parade

Organizers are expecting 400,000 people to attend a Mexican Independence Day parade in Chicago on Sunday. It steps off in Little Village.

Organizers are expecting 400,000 people to attend a Mexican Independence Day parade in Chicago on Sunday. It steps off in Little Village.

Organizers are expecting 400,000 people to attend a Mexican Independence Day parade in Chicago on Sunday. It steps off in Little Village.

Organizers are expecting 400,000 people to attend a Mexican Independence Day parade in Chicago on Sunday. It steps off in Little Village.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As of Sunday morning, all road closures have been lifted as Mexican Independence Day revelers have gone home.

The city implemented its plan to close the central business district to incoming traffic this weekend.

This included expressway ramps leading into the Loop. They also closed Michigan Avenue between Wacker and Lake Street.

There were some car caravans seen downtown, but nothing like years past. Police controlled the crowds well.

This comes after the first citywide event known as El Grito got underway in Grant Park Saturday. It is a party with all the best of Mexican culture set in downtown Chicago.

The festival goes from 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday. About 10,000 are expected to attend.

Now, the focus Sunday will turn to the 400,000 people expected to attend the Mexican Independence Day parade in Little Village.

It begins at noon at 26th and Albany and ends at 26th and Kostner.

Little Village Chamber of Commerce President Jennifer Aguilar says pride is running throughout the neighborhood as they have been busy getting ready for the parade's 53rd running.

If you do plan to come to the parade, officials are urging people to get there early and take public transportation.

Mayor Brandon Johnson is also expected to attend.