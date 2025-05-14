Man wanted for North Carolina home explosion arrested in Chicago

Michael Barnette was arrested Friday. He is a suspect in a house explosion and fire in the Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael Barnette was arrested Friday. He is a suspect in a house explosion and fire in the Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael Barnette was arrested Friday. He is a suspect in a house explosion and fire in the Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael Barnette was arrested Friday. He is a suspect in a house explosion and fire in the Charlotte, North Carolina.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man wanted for a house explosion in North Carolina was arrested in Chicago, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Barnette, 41, was arrested on Friday in Chicago.

He is accused of causing the explosion of his own home on May 2 in Charlotte, North Carolina, ABC Charlotte affiliate WSOC reported.

Barnette allegedly bought his home at 1645 Lombardy Circle in 2012, according to Mecklenburg County property records.

That fire was ruled to have been intentionally set. The origin and cause of the explosion are under investigation.

Barnette is charged with being a fugitive from justice.

