Woman spikes husband's soda with weed killer because he was 'not appreciative': court records

A Missouri woman was charged with poisoning her husband's Mountain Dew with weed killer.

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (WLS) -- A Missouri wife was arrested for allegedly poisoning her husband's drink, according to authorities.

Michelle Peters is accused of mixing Roundup weed killer into her husband's Mountain Dew.

Her husband told police he stored his two-liter Mountain Dew drink in a refrigerator in the garage, according to Laclede County court records.

After noticing his drink didn't taste right, he checked the cameras and allegedly saw Peters take the soda and a Roundup bottle into the house on June 14.

The victim went to local authorities with the footage and a bottle of Mountain Dew.

On June 24, authorities took Peters in for questioning where she said she did not put insecticide into her husband's drink.

After asking why she grabbed both liquids from the garage, she told authorities she was mixing them in a cup to use as a weed killer, an idea she allegedly saw on social media.

She later admitted to putting insecticide in the two-liter Mountain Dew bottle and placing it into the garage refrigerator.

According to court records, she said she did it to be "mean" after she was angry her husband was not appreciative of the 50th birthday party she threw him.

Peters has entered a plea of not guilty.