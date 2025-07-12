24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man shot to death at Michigan City, Indiana gas station: police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, July 12, 2025 4:09PM
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) -- A man was shot to death at a Northwest Indiana gas station early Saturday morning, police said.

Michigan City officers responded to a BP gas station in the 1300-block of East Michigan Boulevard just before 1:30 a.m.

Responding officers found a 20-year-old man who had been shot.

LaPorte County EMS transported the victim to Franciscan Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators collected evidence from the scene and interview witnesses.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective Corporal Kay Pliske at (219) 874-3221, extension 1086 or via email at kpliske@emichigancity.com.

Further information was not immediately available.

