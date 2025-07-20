Woman left in tears as Mickey Mouse meet-and-greet reminds her of late father, video shows

A daughter captured the moment her mother was brought to tears after meeting Mickey Mouse for the first time at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

A daughter captured the heartwarming moment her mother was brought to tears after meeting Mickey Mouse for the first time at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Savannah Somer told Storyful her mother "never had the opportunity to meet [ Mickey Mouse ] before and she called my father in tears after being moved by the interaction."

Somer captured footage of her mother being moved to tears while describing her "magical" encounter with the Disney icon.

"That's the magic of Disney," Somer says in the video. "At every age, it affects somebody [ and ] it means something to someone."

"My mom loves Disney as it reminds her of her father who's passed and helps heal a part of her inner child," she told Storyful.