Missing armed flares reported on Chicago beaches now found, Coast Guard says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Officials said four missing armed flares have now all been located after one washed up on a Chicago beach.

A lifeguard spotted one of the pieces of equipment, which is essentially a very powerful flare, on Montrose Beach around 5 p.m. Monday, and called Chicago police, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard released a photo of that phosphorus pyrotechnic, which is cylindrical and silver in color. It is about 15 to 18 inches long and burns extremely hot when activated.

Officials said Wednesday that all four flares have now been found. The Coast Guard did not say where the other three flares were located.

The pyrotechnics were lost during a joint military training exercise between the Coast Guard and the U.S. Air Force near Milwaukee earlier this month.

On Memorial Day, one of the items washed up onto Montrose Beach. Officials say it did not activate, but it was armed.

