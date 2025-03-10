Missing Univ. of Pitt student believed to have drowned while on spring break in Dominican Republic

Dominican officials say the 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student was last seen on surveillance camera Thursday

PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- A University of Pittsburgh student who was reported missing after traveling to the Dominican Republic last week is believed to have died by drowning, officials confirmed to ABC News on Sunday.

The student has been identified as Sudiksha Konanki, a legal permanent resident of the United States and an Indian citizen. She was one of six female students traveling in Punta Cana, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

Konanki and one of the other students were Loudoun County, Virginia, residents, the sheriff's office said.

Three Dominican officials involved in the investigation told ABC News that Konanki was walking on the beach with six people on March 5 before she is believed to have drowned in the ocean.

At some point, most of the group went back to the hotel during the night, but one person stayed with her on the beach, according to a Dominican Republic investigative police report.

She and this person went for a swim and were caught by a big wave, the police report said.

The last time Konanki was seen on the beach on security camera footage was around 4:15 a.m. on March 6, the Dominican Republic Public Ministry told ABC News.

The Public Ministry was first contacted by the U.S. embassy in the Dominican Republic the next day, on March 7, the Ministry said.

Officials said the missing student's friends with her close to the time of her disappearance have been questioned by police and have not been charged with anything.