Woman survives in car for nearly 1 week after driving off roadway in Northwest Indiana: sheriff

NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A missing woman survived for nearly one week in her car after driving off a roadway in Northwest Indiana, officials said.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office said a 41-year-old Wheatfield woman had been missing for six days until a passerby found her on Tuesday.

The passerby was operating equipment for Deyoung Drainage when he found a vehicle off the roadway, out of view from passing traffic, on CR 600S near CR 300E. That's about 1 mile southeast of the Newton County Landfill.

The passerby then contacted his supervisor, who happens to be the Morocco fire chief.

They checked the vehicle and found the woman inside. She was conscious and speaking.

Despite suffering injuries, the woman had survived for six days, waiting to be rescued. She was flown to a Chicago hospital.