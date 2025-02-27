Officials say between Jan. 20, 2008 and July 30, 2022, Michael Farris sexually abused 5 victims between ages of 13 and 17

Kane County man, 84, involved with Boy Scouts of America, accused of sexually assaulting 5 children

MONTGOMERY, Ill. (WLS) -- An 84-year-old Montgomery man who was involved with Boy Scouts of America has been accused of sexually assaulting five children over a 15-year-period, officials say.

Michael G. Farris has been charged with 23 counts of criminal sexual assault and 67 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, the Kane County State's Attorney's Office and Montgomery police said Thursday.

Officials say that between Jan. 20, 2008 and July 30, 2022, Farris sexually abused five victims between the ages of 13 and 17.

Farris was taken into custody on Wednesday at his Montgomery home without incident.

Officials believe it's possible Farris could have more victims.

He was involved with organizations like train club and Boy Scouts of America.

Farris was due in court Thursday afternoon.

To report an incident or suspicious situation that may involve child sexual abuse, call the Montgomery Police Department at (331) 212-9091 or Kane County Child Advocacy Center Investigator Tom Ruzevich at 630-208-5160.