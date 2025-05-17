More than 1K participate in Race for the Cure at Soldier Field to support breast cancer research

More than 1,000 participated in the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure at Soldier Field in Chicago to raise money for breast cancer research Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the seasons biggest charity runs is making its way through Chicago on Saturday morning.

More than 1,000 people gathered near Solider Field for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

People from all walks of life are coming together to support and uplift those on a breast cancer journey, creating a wave of pink.

The race, which stepped off earlier Saturday morning, raises money for breast cancer research.

More than $250,000 has already been raised this year alone. The goal is $360,000.

It is inspiring and motivating to see all of these people coming together to support one another during a very difficult and challenging time in life.