Illinois reports first West Nile Virus death this year

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, August 28, 2024 3:59AM
Illinois has reported its first West Nile Virus death of 2024. The person was in their 80s and lived in Lake County, Illinois.

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois has reported its first West Nile Virus death of 2024.

The person was in their 80s and lived in Lake County, Illinois.

They developed symptoms in the middle of this month and died soon after.

The Illinois Health Department says nine people across the state have come down with the virus so far this year.

West Nile Virus is typically spread through mosquito bites.

People older than 50 and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk for severe illness from West Nile Virus.

