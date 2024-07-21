WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Edens Expy. reopens after motorcycle crash in Skokie, ISP investigating

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, July 21, 2024 11:29AM
Motorcycle crash investigation on Edens Expressway
Illinois State Police responded to a motorcycle crash on the Edens Expressway east of the Lake Street entrance ramp between Willow and Lake.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A motorcycle crash left debris on the Edens Expressway in the north suburbs early Sunday morning, video shows.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Illinois State Police respond to the crash on the Edens Expressway east of the Lake Street entrance ramp between Willow and Lake in Skokie.

Video shows the bike and pieces of metal scattered across the road.

Traffic was impacted for several hours as police investigated.

It is unknown if there were any injuries. It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Officials have not released any further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW