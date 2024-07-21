Edens Expy. reopens after motorcycle crash in Skokie, ISP investigating

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A motorcycle crash left debris on the Edens Expressway in the north suburbs early Sunday morning, video shows.

Illinois State Police respond to the crash on the Edens Expressway east of the Lake Street entrance ramp between Willow and Lake in Skokie.

Video shows the bike and pieces of metal scattered across the road.

Traffic was impacted for several hours as police investigated.

It is unknown if there were any injuries. It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Officials have not released any further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.