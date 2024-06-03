Motorcyclist killed in Rogers Park crash by car making U-turn, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash when he hit a car trying to make a U-turn in Rogers Park Sunday night, Chicago police said.

A 40-year-old man was driving a motorcycle in the 6600-block of North Sheridan Road at about 10:34 p.m. when police said he struck a vehicle what was making a U-turn.

The man was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released his identity.

The woman in the vehicle was also transported to St. Francis Hospital, where police said he is listed in good condition.