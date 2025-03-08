Man killed in drive-by shooting in Mount Greenwood, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a drive-by shooting on the city's South Side early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said officers responded to the Mount Greenwood neighborhood's 200-block of West 105th Place around 1 a.m.

A 33-year-old man was standing outside when someone traveling inside a white vehicle shot at him, police said.

Police said the victim, shot in the chest, was taken in serious condition to Roseland Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

