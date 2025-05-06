Mountain climber, cancer survivor dies during expedition raising money for Lurie Children's Hospital

The Northwestern University graduate was tackling the fifth-highest peak in the world, in the Himalayas, when he lost his life.

Northwestern University graduate Alex Pancoe was tackling the fifth-highest peak in the world, in the Himalayas, when he lost his life.

Northwestern University graduate Alex Pancoe was tackling the fifth-highest peak in the world, in the Himalayas, when he lost his life.

Northwestern University graduate Alex Pancoe was tackling the fifth-highest peak in the world, in the Himalayas, when he lost his life.

Northwestern University graduate Alex Pancoe was tackling the fifth-highest peak in the world, in the Himalayas, when he lost his life.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local mountain climber has died while trying to reach the top of a peak in the Himalayas.

Alex Pancoe, who is a cancer survivor, was in the middle of a climb raising funds for pediatric brain tumor research at Lurie Children's Hospital.

It was his own history with cancer that motivated Pancoe to scale the highest peaks on every continent on Earth, the so-called "Explorer's Grand Slam."

The Northwestern University graduate was tackling the fifth-highest peak in the world, in the Himalayas, when he lost his life.

Lurie says Alex's efforts raised more than $1 million for pediatric brain tumor research. In recognition of his generosity, part of the hospital was renamed The Pancoe Family Foundation Care Team Station.

Pancoe's wife, Nina Laski Pancoe, shared a message on Instagram on Monday night, saying, "You died doing something you loved in a place that you loved. Your legacy will live on forever and will continue to make sure everyone knows how special you were."

Lurie Children's Hospital sent its deepest sympathies to Pancoe's family, with staff saying they are profoundly grateful for the impact he made on so many lives.