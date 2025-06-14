Mrs. Meyer's 'Compassion Store' cultivates community with kindness

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a place you can shop that's cash-free because compassion is the currency.

Mrs. Meyer's Compassion Store will be open in Chicago June 13 and 14. Inside the pop-up shop, you can participate in tangible acts of kindness in exchange for useful products to nurture compassion in your own backyard, such like plants, a bouquet and Mrs. Meyer's Compassion Flower Hand Soap.

It's all part of Mrs. Meyer's "Lots of Compassion" program that began right here in Chicago, in the Woodlawn neighborhood. This national initiative aims to empower communities by transforming vacant lots into flourishing gardens. Now in its third year, "Lots of Compassion" has made an impact in several communities, working to improve community health and wellbeing. Learn how you can cultivate compassion and help your community thrive at MrsMeyers.com/compassion.

For every Compassion Flower product sold on MrsMeyers.com, in-store at Walmart and on Walmart.com, $1 will be donated (up to $200K annually), directly benefiting community garden endeavors nationwide. As part of a five-year commitment, Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day pledged to provide up to $1 million for the program through 2027.

Until June 16, you can apply or nominate a community organization to receive grants to transform vacant lots in your neighborhood into a community garden at Mrsmeyers.com/compassion.