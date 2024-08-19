Father found guilty for beating teen daughter to death in Tinley Park home

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A 17-year-old girl's father was found guilty for killing her weeks before her high school graduation in 2022.

Muhammed Almaru, 42, was found guilty in the first-degree murder of his daughter Mia Maro on Friday.

On May 1, 2022, Tinley Park police were called to the home in the 7800-block of West 167th Street by Almaru's sister.

Police found the 17-year-old beaten to death in the basement, Tinley Park police said.

Officers also found Almaru with self-inflicted wounds to his wrists and throat and had ingested pills, according to Tinley Park Police Chief Matthew Walsh.

Neighbors at the time said he was taken away on a stretcher as other relatives arrived, distraught. They described a chaotic scene, with much shouting.

Prosecutors said Maro and her father had argued about her attending prom, and she allegedly crashed her father's car the week before her death.

Police said they found a bent metal pole and rubber mallet allegedly used in Maro's murder.

There was also a letter allegedly written by her Almaru where he admitted to beating Mia after discovering she had lied to him, prosecutors said.

Maro's death was ruled a homicide caused by "multiple injuries," the medical examiner's office said. Her body was found on a lower level of the home.

Family said Maro wanted to be a dental hygienist but was planning to attend college close to home in order to keep taking care of her mother.