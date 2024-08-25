Multiple displaced after Lakeview building fire, Chicago fire officials say

Firefighters battled the blaze near Greenview and Fletcher on Sunday morning.

Firefighters battled the blaze near Greenview and Fletcher on Sunday morning.

Firefighters battled the blaze near Greenview and Fletcher on Sunday morning.

Firefighters battled the blaze near Greenview and Fletcher on Sunday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple people are without a place to live after a fire engulfed a building on the city's North Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The building caught fire in Lakeview on Sunday morning. By 6:15 a.m. firefighters were working to put the flames out near Greenview at 1435 W Fletcher Street.

Several people were evacuated from the building. Chicago fire officials said no one was hurt.

The Red Cross was at the scene helping displaced residents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

By 9 a.m. CFD said the fire was out.

