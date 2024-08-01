Museums including Shedd Aquarium, Art Institute offering free admission days in August

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The calendar has flipped to August and that means several Chicago museums are offering free admission this month for Illinois residents.

That includes the Art Institute. Visitors can get in Thursday at no charge, from 5-8 p.m.

And starting next week, the Shedd, Field Museum, and Adler Planetarium will all start rotating free dates into their calendars.

Full list of Chicago free museum days for August 2024:

Art Institute of Chicago (Thursday evenings from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

Adler Planetarium (Wednesdays 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.)

Chicago Botanic Garden (Aug. 6 and Aug. 8)

Field Museum (Every Wednesday in August)

DuSable Museum (Wednesdays)

Shedd Aquarium (Aug. 6, 13, 20, 27)

Chicago History Museum (Aug. 28th)

Griffin Museum of Science and Industry (Aug. 19, 20, 26 and 27)

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (Tuesdays)

For more information, visit .choosechicago.com/articles/museums-art/free-museum-days-in-chicago/