Slain 6-year-old boy's mother, injured in stabbing, 1st to testify in Will County hate crime trial

Muslim boy Wadee Alfayoumi's mother was 1st to testify in the Joseph Czuba trial for an alleged hate crime and unincorp. Plainfield stabbing.

Muslim boy Wadee Alfayoumi's mother was 1st to testify in the Joseph Czuba trial for an alleged hate crime and unincorp. Plainfield stabbing.

Muslim boy Wadee Alfayoumi's mother was 1st to testify in the Joseph Czuba trial for an alleged hate crime and unincorp. Plainfield stabbing.

Muslim boy Wadee Alfayoumi's mother was 1st to testify in the Joseph Czuba trial for an alleged hate crime and unincorp. Plainfield stabbing.

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The mother of a 6-year-old Muslim boy who was stabbed to death was the first to take the stand Tuesday in his accused murderer's trial.

The boy's mother was also seriously injured in the 2023 south suburban attack.

Opening statements started the day Tuesday in the trial of Joseph Czuba, who is accused in the hate crime attack.

Twelve jurors and three alternates were selected Monday at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet.

SEE ALSO | Father attends remembrance for 6-year-old Muslim son 1 year after unincorp. Plainfield stabbing

Czuba is charged with murder and attempted murder for allegedly attacking his tenants, 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi and his mother, in unincorporated Plainfield.

The boy died from his injuries, and his mother was critically injured.

Former federal prosecutor Chris Hotaling discusses the beginning of the trials in the Highland Park shooting and Plainfield stabbing.

The stabbings happened on Oct. 14, 2023, days after Hamas attacked Israel. Prosecutors claim Czuba, who is also facing hate crime charges, took his anger out on the Muslim and Palestinian family.

READ MORE | Father of 6-year-old Muslim boy killed in unincorp. Plainfield stabbing speaks with ABC7: EXCLUSIVE

The Will County judge will allow statements Czuba allegedly made to a Will County sheriff's sergeant during the trial. The conversation allegedly took place inside a police vehicle.

Czuba has pleaded not guilty.

The trial is expected to last one week.