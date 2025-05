MWRD issues Overflow Action Day Alert due to rain Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago has issued an Overflow Action Day Alert Tuesday.

The alert comes with heavy rain on Tuesday and the MWRD recommends reducing water use during and after the storm to help prevent flooding and protect water supply.

MWRD recommends people delay showers or baths, flush less frequently and wait to run the dishwasher or washing machine.