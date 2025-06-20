24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Motorcyclist killed in Naperville crash, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, June 20, 2025 5:54PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a west suburban crash on Thursday night, police said.

Naperville police and fire personnel responded to the crash at Chicago Avenue and Naper Boulevard just after 9:30 p.m.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

A 26-year-old Woodridge man was driving a blue 2024 Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on Chicago Avenue at a high rate of speed when he entered the intersection at Naper Boulevard on a green light, police said.

That's when the motorcycle struck the passenger side of a 2024 VinFast sports utility vehicle, which was turning left from westbound Maple Avenue onto southbound Naper Boulevard.

The motorcyclist, identified as Dante Fields, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is being investigated.

Naperville Police Department's Traffic Unit asked anyone with information to contact them at 630-420-8833.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW