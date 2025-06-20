Motorcyclist killed in Naperville crash, police say

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a west suburban crash on Thursday night, police said.

Naperville police and fire personnel responded to the crash at Chicago Avenue and Naper Boulevard just after 9:30 p.m.

A 26-year-old Woodridge man was driving a blue 2024 Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on Chicago Avenue at a high rate of speed when he entered the intersection at Naper Boulevard on a green light, police said.

That's when the motorcycle struck the passenger side of a 2024 VinFast sports utility vehicle, which was turning left from westbound Maple Avenue onto southbound Naper Boulevard.

The motorcyclist, identified as Dante Fields, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is being investigated.

Naperville Police Department's Traffic Unit asked anyone with information to contact them at 630-420-8833.