Crews battling large house fire in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Crews are battling a large house fire in west suburban Naperville on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a home on Redwing Court, not too far from Scullen Middle School.

Authorities did not immediately say whether anyone was injured.

Chopper 7 was over the scene, where smoke could be seen billowing out of the home.

Further information was not immediately available.

