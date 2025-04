NASCAR holding community meeting for Chicago street race

Street closures for the Chicago NASCAR race have been released and the construction schedule was shortened, officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- NASCAR is hosting a community meeting Wednesday night for the 2025 Chicago Street Race.

Reps from the league along with city and park district officials- will be on hand to take questions about the upcoming race.

The main event returns to downtown streets July 5 and 6.

Wednesday night meeting is virtual and it starts at 6 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.nascarchicago.com/local-info/.