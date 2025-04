Natalie Moore from WBEZ launches new soap operas podcast 'Stories Without End'

Natalie Moore from WBEZ just launched a new podcast on soap operas called "Stories Without End."

Natalie Moore from WBEZ just launched a new podcast on soap operas called "Stories Without End."

Natalie Moore from WBEZ just launched a new podcast on soap operas called "Stories Without End."

Natalie Moore from WBEZ just launched a new podcast on soap operas called "Stories Without End."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Soap operas have been around for decades.

And the stories live on from generation to generation.

Natalie Moore from WBEZ just launched a new podcast on soap operas called "Stories Without End."

Moore joined ABC7 on Tuesday night talk about her podcast and how people can listen to it.

She also spoke about the Chicago connection to soap operas and more!