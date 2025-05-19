The recall impacts 22 flavors of ice cream distributed across the U.S.

Cartons of ice cream recalled for possible plastic contamination distributed in Rosemont

More than 17,800 cartons of ice cream and frozen yogurt have been recalled due to the potential presence of plastic pieces in the product.

Wells Enterprises, an Iowa-based company, issued the voluntary recall on April 25, 2025 according to a report released this week by the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall includes 22 flavors of ice cream and frozen yogurt packaged in 3-gallon tubs, which were available at 103 centers across the United States, including Rosemont, Illinois.

The following recalled products were distributed by US FOODS, Inc. in Rosemont:

-Vanilla Bean Ice Cream with Madagascar vanilla, 3 GAL

-Glenview Farms Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, 3 GAL,

-Glenview Farms Chocolate Ice Cream, 3 GAL,

-Glenview Farms Artificially Flavored French Vanilla Ice Cream, 3 GAL

Other locations include Le Mars, Iowa; Wyoming, Michigan; Houston, Texas; and Fort Worth, Texas.

The affected products have "Best If Used By" dates ranging from March 2026 through October 2026.

ABC News reached out to Wells Enterprises but has not yet received a response.

The recall is classified as a Class II event by the FDA, meaning the contaminated product could cause "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences," though the risk of serious harm is considered remote, the agency's website states.

As of Sunday, there have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions.

A full list of recalled products -- including recall numbers, codes, quantities and descriptions -- has been posted online by the FDA.