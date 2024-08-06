Chicago-area police departments to celebrate National Night Out 2024

Chicago-area police departments are ready to celebrate National Night Out 2024 with the community on Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police department across the country are working to build a bridge between the officers and the communities they serve.

Tuesday was National Night Out 2024, where police departments put on a free community event every year.

It began in 1984, and is traditionally held on the first Tuesday night in August.

Glen Brooks, the director of community policing with the Chicago Police Department joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about the importance of the events.

179 cities in Illinois are participating in the nation-wide effort.

Here are some events happening on Tuesday:

-Beverly Park at 2460 W. 102nd Street from 5 to 8 p.m.

-West Chicago Police station at 325 Spencer Street from 6 to 8 p.m.

-Foss Park Community Center in North Chicago from 2 to 7 p.m.

-Centennial Park in Evanston at 1631 Sheridan Road at 4 p.m.

-Norwood Park at 5801 N Natoma at 5 p.m.

-Settler's Park in Plainfield at 24401 Lockport Street at 5 p.m.

-Oakton Park in Skokie at 4701 Oakton Street at 6 p.m.

To learn more about NNO, click here.

