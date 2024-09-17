Cook County marks National Voter Registration Day 2024 at Daley Plaza

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday marks the nation's largest single-day voter registration drive.
Cook County is set to mark National Voter Registration Day 2024 with an event at Daley Plaza.
People can register to vote or scan a QR code to get election and voting information.
Officials will also be taking applications for people interested in working as an election judge.
The event begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.
Here are some key dates to know about voting in Illinois:
-Deadline to register by mail is October 8.
-Online registration closes at 11:59 pm on October 20.
-Some can register to vote in person during early voting from September 26 through November 4.
-Residents can register to vote at select polling sites on Election Day, which is November 5, 2024.
