Cook County marks National Voter Registration Day 2024 at Daley Plaza

Cook County voters will have the opportunity to register to vote in Illinois at Daley Plaza on Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday marks the nation's largest single-day voter registration drive.

Cook County is set to mark National Voter Registration Day 2024 with an event at Daley Plaza.

People can register to vote or scan a QR code to get election and voting information.

Officials will also be taking applications for people interested in working as an election judge.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.

Here are some key dates to know about voting in Illinois:

-Deadline to register by mail is October 8.

-Online registration closes at 11:59 pm on October 20.

-Some can register to vote in person during early voting from September 26 through November 4.

-Residents can register to vote at select polling sites on Election Day, which is November 5, 2024.

